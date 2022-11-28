CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $378.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.