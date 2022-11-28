CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $118.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69.

