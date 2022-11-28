CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,210,000 after purchasing an additional 372,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JCI opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

