CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

