CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,781,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,469,000 after purchasing an additional 474,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

