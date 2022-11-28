CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.