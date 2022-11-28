CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 480,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 183,525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 36.8% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 506,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,416 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

