CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

