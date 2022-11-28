CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,504 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

