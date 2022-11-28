CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,154 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBND. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,100,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $20.05 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.