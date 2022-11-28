CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $119,818,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Price Performance

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.