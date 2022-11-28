CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 710 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

