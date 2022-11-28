CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 781 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $84,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

