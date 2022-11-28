CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.75 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

