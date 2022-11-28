CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $161.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

