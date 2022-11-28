CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

GBCI stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.