CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,771,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

