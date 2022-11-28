CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,771,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.