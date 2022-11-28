CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $115.45 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

