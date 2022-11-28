CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $231.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

