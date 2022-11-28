CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $19,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 87.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemours by 75.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

