Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average is $257.60. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

