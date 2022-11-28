Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,624 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orange by 31.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

