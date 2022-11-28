Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,441 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMR stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

