Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of OLN stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

