Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation Profile

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $80.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

