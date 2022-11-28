Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 512 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

