Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,433 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.6% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

BCS stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

