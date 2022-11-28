Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.
Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.35.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.
