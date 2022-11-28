Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,805 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.78 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.