Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,521 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUST. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ouster Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

