Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,627 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

