Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

