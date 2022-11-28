Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

