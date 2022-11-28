Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

