Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.84) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.90 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.3 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

