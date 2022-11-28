Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

