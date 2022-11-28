Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.55 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

