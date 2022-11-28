Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $105,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.67 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

