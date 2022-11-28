Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $11.12 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

