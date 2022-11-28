Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadiz by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cadiz by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Trading Down 5.6 %

CDZI stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

