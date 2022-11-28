Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

