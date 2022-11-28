Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $879.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

