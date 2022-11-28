Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.11.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

