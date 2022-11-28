Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,433,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 132,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.46 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

