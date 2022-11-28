Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,757 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

