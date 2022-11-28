Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 563 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

