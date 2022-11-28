Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,394 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
