Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,394 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

