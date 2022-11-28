Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,913 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,072,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 944,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 429,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

