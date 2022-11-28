Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,408,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

