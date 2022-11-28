Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pearson Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($10.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.17) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.53) to GBX 998 ($11.80) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $989.71.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

